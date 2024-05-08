Alsobrooks Should Be Maryland’s Next Senator by J.E. Dean

The Democratic primary for U.S. Senate is May 14 and a viable candidate will emerge as the winner. The two leading candidates, Prince Georges County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Congressman David Trone are both good people. Whoever wins deserves Marylanders’ votes in November despite the candidacy of former Governor Larry Hogan.

Maryland and America will suffer if Hogan wins. His vote, as I wrote last week, could provide MAGA Republicans the margin they need to control the Senate. The consequences of that control, especially if Trump is returned to the White House and Republicans win the House, could be disastrous.

Democrats have two problems this year as it works to retain Ben Cardin’s Senate seat. The first is the popularity of Hogan. The former governor left office with remarkably high approval ratings. He also earned the admiration of many Marylanders by rejecting MAGA and Donald Trump.

For most of last year, Hogan flirted with the “No Labels” third-party movement. Although the “No Labels” movement is now evaporating, Hogan’s affiliation with it appealed to some Marylanders, especially those who dislike both Trump and President Biden. Hogan, it appeared, was a man who could rise above party.

Hogan’s surprise decision to run as a Republican for Senate shows that, in the last analysis, he is just another Republican. It is no longer possible to be Republican without indirectly supporting Trump.

The Democrats’ second problem is the dilemma of having two strong candidates, but compared to Hogan, are relatively unknown. One is PG County Executive Alsobrooks, well-educated but relatively inexperienced (her critics say). The other is a self-funded Congressman who made his fortune in wine, beer, and liquor sales. Trone is self-financing his campaign.

Of the two candidates, Alsobrooks is the more progressive. That may be a negative on the Eastern Shore, but Alsobrooks is no radical. She is also 15 years younger than Trone. Seniority is important in the Senate. The possibility of Alsobrooks serving three, four, or more terms in the Senate is a plus.

I endorse Alsobrooks, with enthusiasm. Her politics are consistent with those of Governor Moore and our two current Senators, Van Hollen and Cardin. She attended Duke University and the University of Maryland Law School and served as County attorney. She grew up in PG County and is a lifelong Marylander.

The suggestion that she is too inexperienced to serve in the Senate is nonsense. Her experience and educational credentials exceed those of dozens of sitting legislators from both parties. If elected, Alsobrooks will have no problem engaging in issues important to Marylanders, including economic development, women’s healthcare, education, and the environment.

Importantly, Alsobrooks, who is Black, will be better able than Mr. Trone to represent Maryland’s diversity. As a Black woman, she will be looked to as a leader on social issues. She will also help rebuild enthusiasm for President Biden in the Black community.

Mr. Trone is also a good man and has been an effective legislator in the House. I like his work on mental health and addressing the Fentanyl epidemic. But I must admit to discomfort with his wealth and his history in the liquor business. I am tired of rich people buying political office. This includes several sitting Senators from both parties and, of course, former President Trump, who claimed to be self-funding his presidential campaign in 2016. (This is not the case in 2024, where Trump’s efforts have descended into disgusting bible sales and appeals based on his criminal indictments.)

We do not need more rich white men in the Senate (or in the House). That having been said, the election of Trone would not be a disaster in any sense. He is a solid Democrat and would help keep the Senate away from MAGA control.

Maryland has been exceptionally well-represented in the Senate for many years. Alsobrooks would continue that streak, as would a Trone victory.

A Democratic win in November is not a certainty. Democrats will need a strong turnout.

Democrats (and Maryland) will benefit from a strong voter turnout for the primary on May 14. May 14 provides an opportunity for the party to say, “We’ve got two good candidates. Both are better choices than the Republican, even if that Republican is Larry Hogan.”

J.E. Dean is a retired attorney and public affairs consultant. He writes on politics, government, and, too infrequently, other subjects.