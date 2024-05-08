A Memorial Day Weekend Tradition – The Chestertown Tea Party Festival

The Chestertown Tea Party Festival welcomes one and all this Memorial Day Weekend in celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the “Chester Town Resolves” and tossing British tea overboard.

The festival kicks off Friday, May 24 with a Block Party in Wilmer Park on the Chester River, followed by fireworks after dusk. There will be live music with Dell Foxx Company band and a variety of food trucks from 5 to 9 PM.

Saturday’s festivities begin at 10 AM, with the popular Colonial Parade, complete with fife and drum groups and marching bands, including the DUMB (Delmarva United Marching Band. The town will be filled with more than 75 artisan vendors, and plenty of food options – from crab cakes to ribs and pulled pork, fried shrimp, burgers, fresh strawberry shortcake and funnel cakes.

Located on the Courthouse lawn, the Heritage Village features colonial rope making, ice cream making, grocers, sutlery, woodworking, and flax dressing. Highlights include a demonstration of colonial dancing with the Dover Country Dancers, and a portrayal of Hercules Posey, George Washington’s celebrated, enslaved chef.

Children’s activities are also located at the Courthouse. These include puppet shows, colonial games, craft activity, storytelling, a participatory jug band, and face painting.

Don’t miss the military encampment set up along the shore of the Chester River, filled with tents and re-enactors. Periodically a brigade or battalion will march up from the water to the courthouse and perform maneuvers prior to the Reenactment at 2pm.

History buffs take note: this year there are two walking tours of Chestertown – one focusing on African American History and one focusing on Colonial History.

.Musical performances include strolling colonial musicians, rousing sea chanties, the Garnet Tiger Chorus & Bucket Band, the Ebony Hillbillies, the country’s premier African American string band, and Karen Somerville with Cross and High – African American spirituals and blues.

The Garfield Center for the Arts will host a number of acts: a magician, a portrayal of Hercules Posey, George Washington’s enslaved chef and a Sumner Hall performance of David Wilson: Black Revolutionary War Patriot in the First Maryland Regiment.

The fun continues Sunday, May 26 at noon in Wilmer Park. The park will be filled with craft vendors, the Tea Party Beer Fest Tent featuring the Dan Hass Band, and plenty of children’s activities including instrument making, a jug band and a puppet show. Don’t miss the infamous Raft Race at 2:30!

Join the Revolution this Memorial Day Weekend!

For more information and a full schedule of events and times please visit https://www.chestertownteaparty.org/. Special thanks to our sponsors Watershed Alley, Duke Law, Hogans Insurance and Real Estate, Leaf Filter, ELB Incorporated, Goillespie & Son, Rosin Creek Collaborative, The Peoples Bank, Cross Street Realtors, Washington College, Campbell & Furneisen Law,David A Bramble and Kent School.