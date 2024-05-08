Celebrate The Summer Solstice With Shorerivers

Join ShoreRivers this summer for its beloved big-tent party on the banks of the Chester River!

Scheduled for Saturday, June 29, at Wilmer Park in Chestertown, ShoreRivers’ annual Solstice Celebration includes an open bar with Ten Eyck beer, Crow Vineyards wine, and a signature cocktail; hors d’oeuvres and a full buffet dinner with dessert; and live music and dancing. The celebration begins at 6pm and continues through dusk with a rousing live auction where guests will bid on exceptional artwork, trips to enticing destinations, and more.

“The solstice indicates the start to summer when so many people flock to the river,” says Isabel Hardesty, Executive Director of ShoreRivers. “We love being able to celebrate the season with the stunning backdrop of the Chester, and it’s important to gather our supporters together to enjoy what our waterways bring to our communities. We look forward to this opportunity to see our long-time members and to welcome new friends to ShoreRivers!”

This year’s celebration will feature the culinary talents of Chesapeake Chef Service, a regional caterer who provides an “Eastern Shore to fork experience” and strives to showcase the bounty our region provides. Executive Chef and Owner Kurt Peter’s culinary education began by hunting and fishing in his own backyard and working at various private clubs and restaurants on the Eastern Shore. His cooking style mirrors this passion for the outdoors, with rustic menus and ingredients drawn fresh from our rivers and fields.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy live music by local band Fog After Midnight, and admire stunning floral arrangements courtesy of Wildly Native, a family farm in Chestertown, Md., that focuses on hand-selected, in season flowers that are harvested locally at the peak of bloom.

All funds raised during this event will go directly to support ShoreRivers’ work for healthy waterways. In addition to the live auction offerings, guests will be invited to raise their paddle during a reverse auction in support of environmental education programming that helps young people develop a connection with our rivers. Help ShoreRivers protect and restore Eastern Shore waterways by becoming a sponsor for the Solstice Celebration, and joining a cadre of committed environmental stewards.

For tickets, sponsorships, and more information, visit shorerivers.org/events.