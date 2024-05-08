Marcy Dunn Ramsey Annual Exhibition Opens May 10 at MassoniArt

Marcy Dunn Ramsey Annual Exhibition “Transitions” will open with a champagne reception from 5:30 -7 pm May 10 at MassoniArts at xx High Street in Chestertown. The following day, Saturday, May 11, MassoniArt will host an open house/ artist’s talk at 12 noon.

Marcy Dunn Ramsey’s annual exhibition Transitions represents the work created over the late fall and winter months and will be featured in the High Street gallery from May 10 – June 2.

It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see. Henry David Thoreau

“Marcy’s love of nature is so apparent her new work” said gallerist Carla Massoni. “The viewer is invited to ‘step into’ nature and feel surrounded by the bright colors and abstract forms. The rivers of the Chesapeake have been her muse and her cause for over thirty years. Marcy remains a fierce advocate. “

“This series of paintings explores more deeply the idea of transition from concepts based on the natural world into a world of more abstract thought,” Ramsey explained. “The larger scale of most of these pieces makes it easier to step into an alternate reality of color and design. More arbitrary color is employed, and I allowed myself to follow lines wherever they wanted to take me.”

Transitions will be on exhibit in the 203 High Street gallery. Hours during the show are Thursday – Friday, 11am – 4pm, Saturday, 10am – 5 pm.

The Cross Street gallery is open Sunday 12-3 and private appointments may be scheduled at any time by contacting Carla Massoni. 410-708-4512

