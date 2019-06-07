DrinkMaryland Returns to the Town of Centreville

DrinkMaryland returns to Centreville on Saturday, June 15 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. The market-like event will pop up for the afternoon at Lawyers Row and Broadway. Featuring ten Maryland wineries and nineteen breweries and distilleries, this gathering is an opportunity for
consumers to explore and learn about Maryland-made products.
The 2019 DrinkMaryland event series will pop up in three Maryland cities this summer. Kicking off in Gaithersburg on June 7, DrinkMaryland makes stops in Centreville on June 15 and in North Beach on June 29. Produced by the Maryland Wineries Association and the Town of Centreville, the DrinkMaryland series brings local wineries, breweries, and distilleries together with local artisans, musicians, and food vendors.
Unlike traditional wine tasting events, the DrinkMaryland series is an open marketplace for visitors to explore. Tasting passes allowing the sampling of wine, cider, mead, beer, and distilled spirits are available to buy; though, public entry to these events is free.
WHO: Maryland Wineries Association, Town of Centreville, attending public, and media
WHAT: DrinkMaryland: Centreville
WHERE: Lawyers Row & Broadway, Centreville, Maryland 21617
WHEN: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 12:00-5:00PM
Members of Maryland Wineries Association and participating vendors can be scheduled for interviews through Jim Bauckman.
