DrinkMaryland Returns to the Town of Centreville

DrinkMaryland returns to Centreville on Saturday, June 15 from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. The market-like event will pop up for the afternoon at Lawyers Row and Broadway. Featuring ten Maryland wineries and nineteen breweries and distilleries, this gathering is an opportunity for

consumers to explore and learn about Maryland-made products.

The 2019 DrinkMaryland event series will pop up in three Maryland cities this summer. Kicking off in Gaithersburg on June 7, DrinkMaryland makes stops in Centreville on June 15 and in North Beach on June 29. Produced by the Maryland Wineries Association and the Town of Centreville, the DrinkMaryland series brings local wineries, breweries, and distilleries together with local artisans, musicians, and food vendors.

Unlike traditional wine tasting events, the DrinkMaryland series is an open marketplace for visitors to explore. Tasting passes allowing the sampling of wine, cider, mead, beer, and distilled spirits are available to buy; though, public entry to these events is free.

WHO: Maryland Wineries Association, Town of Centreville, attending public, and media

WHAT: DrinkMaryland: Centreville

WHERE: Lawyers Row & Broadway, Centreville, Maryland 21617

WHEN: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 12:00-5:00PM

