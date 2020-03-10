The Chestertown Spy

Fantastic Fungi Comes to Easton Thursday, March 26

Temple B’nai Israel will join more than 500 locations around the world on Thurs., March 26 to host the presentation of Fantastic Fungi, a film directed by filmmaker and time-lapse photography pioneer Louie Schwartzberg. 

Schwartzberg is credited with Moving Art, Wings of Life, Mysteries of the Unseen Worlds 3D Imax, and more, with Fantastic Fungi offered as an immersive experience inspiring a shift in consciousness and a renewed love of nature. 

The film Fantastic Fungi comes to Temple B’nai Israel in Easton, Md. on Thurs., March 26, offering an immersive experience inspiring a shift in consciousness and a renewed love of nature through the world’s fungi. Mid-Shore partners will be on site during the screenings, including the Eastern Shore Food Lab, Evergreen Cove, Pickering Creek Audubon Center, Chesapeake Harvest, the Maryland Biodiversity Project, Eat Sprout, and more. More about the screenings and advanced tickets are at dockstreetfoundation.org.

Fantastic Fungi will screen in more than 500 venues across the globe on March 26, and includes conversations with award-winning Director Louie Schwartzberg, Mycologist Paul Stamets and other special guests. Screenings in host towns and cities include Easton, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Paris, Sydney, Melbourne, Sao Paulo, Panama City, Mexico City, Vancouver, Toronto, Tokyo, and more. 

The Easton screenings begin at 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m., with tickets at $15 per person, and children ages 12 and under admitted free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at dockstreetfoundation.org or at the door on March 26. 

Out of the Fire restaurant and Dock Street Foundation of Easton, Md. are sponsoring the event, with Mid-Shore partners including the Eastern Shore Food Lab, Evergreen Cove, Pickering Creek Audubon Center, Chesapeake Harvest, the Maryland Biodiversity Project, Eat Sprout, and more.

The beauty, intelligence, and solutions of the fungi kingdom, including Leratiomyces fungus, shown here, will be explored in the March 26 screenings of the film Fantastic Fungi at Temple B’nai Israel in Easton, Md. Tickets for the 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. showings and more information are at dockstreetfoundation.org.

“This stunning documentary explores the power, beauty, complexity and importance of the often-overlooked fungi kingdom,” said Out of the Fire owner Amy Haines. “This film helps present solutions to some of the most pressing medical and environmental challenges we face.”

Academy Award-winner Brie Larson narrates Fantastic Fungi, while taking the viewer on an immersive journey through an underground network with the potential to heal and save the planet. The stories are shared through the eyes of scientists and mycologists including Paul Stamets, and best-selling authors Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, and Andrew Weil to build awareness of the beauty, intelligence, and solutions the fungi kingdom offers in response to some of the most pressing medical, therapeutic, and environmental challenges. 

From left: Mycologist Paul Stamets with Director Louie Schwartzberg while filming Fantastic Fungi, a film that will screen around the world and in Easton on Thursday, March 26. Out of the Fire restaurant and Dock Street Foundation are sponsoring the screenings, with three show times on Thurs., March 26 at Temple B’nai Israel. Tickets and more information are at dockstreetfoundation.org.

The film is being released in tandem with the book Fantastic Fungi: How Mushrooms Can Heal, Shift Consciousness, and Save the Planet, out Aug. 27 and available at the event. More is at dockstreetfoundation.org. 

