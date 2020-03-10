Fantastic Fungi Comes to Easton Thursday, March 26

Temple B’nai Israel will join more than 500 locations around the world on Thurs., March 26 to host the presentation of Fantastic Fungi, a film directed by filmmaker and time-lapse photography pioneer Louie Schwartzberg.

Schwartzberg is credited with Moving Art, Wings of Life, Mysteries of the Unseen Worlds 3D Imax, and more, with Fantastic Fungi offered as an immersive experience inspiring a shift in consciousness and a renewed love of nature.

Fantastic Fungi will screen in more than 500 venues across the globe on March 26, and includes conversations with award-winning Director Louie Schwartzberg, Mycologist Paul Stamets and other special guests. Screenings in host towns and cities include Easton, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Paris, Sydney, Melbourne, Sao Paulo, Panama City, Mexico City, Vancouver, Toronto, Tokyo, and more.

The Easton screenings begin at 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m., with tickets at $15 per person, and children ages 12 and under admitted free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at dockstreetfoundation.org or at the door on March 26.

Out of the Fire restaurant and Dock Street Foundation of Easton, Md. are sponsoring the event, with Mid-Shore partners including the Eastern Shore Food Lab, Evergreen Cove, Pickering Creek Audubon Center, Chesapeake Harvest, the Maryland Biodiversity Project, Eat Sprout, and more.

“This stunning documentary explores the power, beauty, complexity and importance of the often-overlooked fungi kingdom,” said Out of the Fire owner Amy Haines. “This film helps present solutions to some of the most pressing medical and environmental challenges we face.”

Academy Award-winner Brie Larson narrates Fantastic Fungi, while taking the viewer on an immersive journey through an underground network with the potential to heal and save the planet. The stories are shared through the eyes of scientists and mycologists including Paul Stamets, and best-selling authors Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, and Andrew Weil to build awareness of the beauty, intelligence, and solutions the fungi kingdom offers in response to some of the most pressing medical, therapeutic, and environmental challenges.

The film is being released in tandem with the book Fantastic Fungi: How Mushrooms Can Heal, Shift Consciousness, and Save the Planet, out Aug. 27 and available at the event. More is at dockstreetfoundation.org.