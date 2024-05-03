Chestertown Flashback: Rock Hall Passengers Await Ferry

This 1907 photograph from the Historical Society’s archives offers a look at the Rock Hall of the early 20th century. Its caption reads “passengers awaiting ferry,” focusing on the people who would traveling across the Chesapeake that day. The barrels and crates also visible in the photo provide a sense of the volume of goods that also crossed the Bay on a regular basis, in both directions. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

