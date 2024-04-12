Chestertown Flashback: Bordley and Son

MENU

Bordley & Son menswear shop was a prominent feature of High Street in Chestertown from 1875 until 1958. The handsome storefront in this 1948 photo may look familiar to Chestertonians of today as the current home of the Historical Society. The building opened in 1911, having been rebuilt by Walter T. Pippin after the great fire of 1910 burned the previous building along with 23 others in Chestertown’s downtown district.

The Historical Society is open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2pm, and Saturdays from 10am – 1pm. Visitors are encouraged to come in to view the current exhibit, which features the architectural and design work Walter Pippin, including the Bordley building and many others, some of which still stand today.

  1. Good morning. This is Buck Bordley Schottland. My grandparents, Karl, and Roof owned Bordley and Sun and I spent many, many hours in the building. My brothers and I gifted the building 10 years or so ago to the historical society.

    Please let me know who I am writing to, and how we can communicate more frequently.

