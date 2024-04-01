Spring Cleaning by Kate Emery General

Feng Shui is an interior design philosophy that aims to harmonize humans with their environment. Harmony is achieved by positioning furniture in accordance with universal energy flow. Although there isn’t any scientific evidence that Feng Shui works, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence that people are affected by their surroundings.

Feng Shui is based on the Taoist theory of Chi. Chi is the Chinese name for universal energy, and without Chi, there can be no Feng Shui. Feng Shui allows you to achieve specific life improvements by positioning or designing your surroundings with the principles of natural energy flow. The goal is to optimize those energy flows and harmony between you, your home, and your family.

Feng Shui is used today to help people design spaces that support feelings of comfort and safety. Ann Shipley, MD, a functional medical doctor, believes that when people take action on making their homes and workspaces feel and look better to them, they have a sense of feeling stronger, healthier, and happier. Creating an environmental sanctuary for the body to rest, relax, and restore allows the limbic and nervous systems to reset and balance, according to Dr. Shipley. Dr. Shipley goes on to explain that the benefits of feeling safe and comfortable with a positive mindset about the environment may lower chronic stress, which can lead to better blood sugar balance, stronger immune system, lower depression, and anxiety.

Home should be a recharge, it should be a place where you come in and feel embraced. People who follow the principles of Feng Shui attest to creating this welcoming energy in their home, and this in turn is thought to support their emotional wellness. According to Everyday Health magazine, Feng Shui is a form of self help. It isn’t about fixing your house, it’s about setting up your home to encourage the life you want to have. Transforming the energy in a room can shift your internal energy force, help you look at life differently, and bring benefits like feelings of safety, calm, peace, and more power or control in your life.

Removing clutter is important in Feng Shui, and that applies to any room in your home. By getting rid of things, you clear the way for other things to come into your life. Space equals opportunity. The most important rule to set before you begin to purge items is to make a sincere effort to bring less stuff in.

I spent a morning this week with my daughter de-cluttering my granddaughters’ bedroom. These little girls are very creative and their play can be very messy at times. It was such a delightful time clearing, cleaning, and rearranging. The room was noticeably lighter after we had finished. All of us were happier, the children immediately started playing with toys that they had forgotten about or lost.

A team of UCLA researchers has concluded that we have become a “clutter culture.” Many dual-income families don’t have the energy and time to organize the awesome array of stuff-toys, trinkets, furniture, games, electronics, clothing, and more. UCLA researchers have found that this clutter causes stress, our excess becomes a visible sign of unaccomplished work. Re-organizing and addressing clutter can be a proactive step towards improving mental well-being.

Psychology Today points out the benefits of spring cleaning and practicing Feng Shui are: better concentration, sleeping more soundly, improvement in mood, and being able to let go of the past.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.