Shore Legal Access offers free expungement clinic at Grace Street

A free legal clinic this month in Easton can help people with criminal convictions learn about wiping the slate clean.

Shore Legal Access, a non-profit that helps people who can’t afford representation in civil legal matters, has created an initiative for criminal record expungement with a focus on cannabis possession and use. A free clinic on expungement, including for cannabis, is set for Wednesday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at Grace Street, at 8262 Ocean Gateway, Suite 1. Expungement is a legal process of removing a criminal record from public view.

Laura Chafey, legal director at Shore Legal Access, is offering the session to help people learn about expungement and will offer intakes at the event.

“This presentation is intended to educate the community on which convictions are eligible for expungement and which are not, with an emphasis on cannabis-related charges, as well as explain the legal process of requesting and obtaining an expungement,” Chafey said.

Criminal convictions pose significant barriers, including employment opportunities, housing, education, and professional licensing. Recently, a new law – the REDEEM Act, cuts waiting times for several eligible expungements. And since Maryland legalized recreational cannabis in June, many use or possession convictions are now eligible for expungement.

As a recovery community organization that helps people heal from substance use, Grace Street’s certified peer recovery specialists often work with people who have criminal convictions. Offering this free legal clinic helps remove barriers to people working hard on sustaining healthy, sober lives within communities.

Shore Legal Access typically holds two expungement clinics each month across the shore. Learn more at shorelegal.org.

Grace Street opened in Easton in August of 2023 as the sole recovery community organization (RCO) on the Mid-Shore. An RCO is a non-profit organization founded and led by people with direct lived experience with substance use challenges and recovery.

As an RCO, Grace Street provides peer-based and other recovery support services; operates the region’s only harm reduction vending machine that includes Narcan, Fentanyl and Xylazine test strips; offers free harm reduction materials and services, including wound care; conducts weekly street outreach; provides resource connection and supports; provides life skills and workforce development, including peer recovery support training for certification; hosts support groups and fosters recovery-focused community education.

Grace Street is dedicated to saving lives and fostering healing for anyone affected by substance use. This is done by mobilizing resources within and outside of the recovery community, to increase the prevalence and quality of long-term recovery from alcohol and other drug addiction.

Grace Street serves people across the Mid-Shore. Referrals are not necessary, and services are free. The center is open weekdays and Sundays, 4 – 9 pm. and Saturdays, 2 – 7 p.m. Daytime hours vary. Anyone interested in volunteering or partnering can contact Kate Dulin, program director, at 410-690-7353 or visit GraceStreetRecovery.org. Supporters may donate directly online at GraceStreetRecovery.org.

Chesapeake Charities, a community foundation based in Stevensville, received a one-year grant from Maryland’s Office of Overdose Response to establish the Grace Street RCO.

This project is supported by the Maryland’s Office of Overdose Response. The views presented here are those of the grantee organization and not necessarily those of the MOOR, its Executive Director, or its staff.