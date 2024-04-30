Wye River Upper School invites regional experts and advocates in the fields of education, neuroscience, and psychology to a Professionals Breakfast on Thursday, May 9th at 8:30 a.m.

Guests will learn more about how WRUS’s 8th-grade and high school program impacts the lives of students with learning differences before taking a tour of campus in Centreville’s historic armory building and Middendorf MakerSpace.

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance at www.wyeriverupperschool.org/ events or by emailing katielillard@ wyeriverupperschool.org.

About Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School is an independent high school serving the strengths and needs of bright students with learning differences. Located in Centreville, MD, Wye River is approximately 20 minutes east of the Bay Bridge. For more information about the school, contact admissions@ wyeriverupperschool.org or call 443-262-8267.