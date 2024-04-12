Kent League of Women Voters Sponsors Presentation “Election Misinformation and Disinformation in Maryland”

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will sponsor a presentation, “Election Misinformation and Disinformation in Maryland,” on April 24, 2024, at 7PM at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown. The Presbyterian Church of Chestertown is located at 905 Gateway Dr., Chestertown.

The presentation will feature Jared DeMarinis, State Administrator of Elections, Maryland State Board of Elections, as a speaker. He will discuss the types of misinformation and disinformation they have discovered in Maryland, its origin and purpose, and how it affects our campaigns and elections.

Mr. DeMarinis became Maryland’s State Administrator of Elections in September. He served previously as the Director of Candidacy and Campaign Finance. His work made Maryland a model state for campaign disclosure, enforcement, and use of technology.

He has served as an election observer in various countries such as Estonia, North Macedonia, and Armenia, has written articles about campaign contributions for the New York Times, written a book on the history of the Electoral College in Maryland, and presented at national conferences on important election issues including deep fakes, regulating online campaign ads, and enforcement of campaign finance laws. He feels that the number one external challenge facing the elections and election administration today is dis- or misinformation.

The presentation is free and open to the public. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that does not support any political candidate or party.