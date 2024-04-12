Wright Named Teacher of the Year

It was an evening of applause and tears of joy as Kent County Public Schools held its annual awards ceremony Thursday, April 10.

Each year the school system names a Teacher of the Year, Support Employee of the Year and Promising Educator Award winner.

As has been the tradition in recent years, the April 10 ceremony was held in the Kent Count High School auditorium.

“Tonight is always one of my favorite evenings because it’s time to celebrate and recognize the exceptional talents within our school community,” said Dr. Karen Couch, superintendent of Kent County Public Schools, at the opening of this year’s ceremony. “We are here to honor not only the seasoned professionals who have been selected as the best of the best, but also to highlight the promising educators who have demonstrated great potential in their early years of service to Kent County Public Schools.”

The annual awards process kicks off earlier in the year with each school naming a top teacher and support employee. Three to four teachers early in their careers are nominated for the Promising Educator Award.

This year’s Teacher of the Year nominees were, by building: Brooke Joyner, Galena Elementary School; Cathy Smith, H.H. Garnet Elementary School; Emmie Nickerson, Rock Hall Elementary School; Kaitlyn Wright, Kent County Middle School; and Julie Anderson, Kent County High School.

Wright was announced as the 2024 Kent County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. She will go on to compete with fellow educators throughout the state for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year.

Wright thanked the staff at Kent County Middle School including Principal Mark Buckel and Assistant Principal Kelley Melvin for their support.

“This is all about our students, and I can’t be standing here today and I can’t be representing my wonderful middle school without them each and every day,” Wright said. “To every single person who is nominated here today thank you for everything that you do for them each day.”

The Support Employee of the Year nominees for each building were: Kreigh Kirby, Central Office; LaToya Johnson, Kent County High School; Tyray Johnson, Kent County Middle School; Lisa Darley, Galena Elementary School; Ann Kerr, H.H. Garnet Elementary School; and Jessica Jacobs, Rock Hall Elementary School.

With family including her children, friends and colleagues present in the high school’s auditorium, LaToya Johnson was announced as the 2024 Kent County Public Schools Support Employee of the Year.

The Promising Educator Award is given annually to an outstanding staff member in their first three years as a teacher in Kent County Public Schools.

This year saw three teachers nominated for the Promising Educator Award: Jasmine Johnson, Galena Elementary School; Michelle Phillips, Kent County High School; and Kalyn Stout, Kent County High School.

Phillips, a longtime staff member and coach at Kent County High School who moved into the role of English teacher in 2022, received the 2024 Promising Educator Award.

When Phillips’ was announced as the award winner, the crowd in the high school auditorium erupted with loud cheers and applause, including from a group of her student athletes.

Phillips began her long career with Kent County Public Schools in 1990 as an instructional assistant. Throughout that time she earned her bachelor’s degree and two masters degrees. She is currently pursuing a doctorate.

“It took 34 years to do what I love,” Phillips said. “What I do is for the children of Kent County Public Schools.”

The annual awards ceremony includes a keynote address from the outgoing Teacher of the Year.

The 2023 Teacher of the Year Jessica McGee, of Galena Elementary School, spoke about the start of her teaching career in Baltimore City and the joy and support she feels here.

She said she was honored to have been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year and talked about the unforgettable times she had with her peers throughout the state as they competed for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year.

McGee concluded with a special message for the staff members of Kent County Public Schools.

“It is my greatest hope that all of you in this room know how unique and valuable you are,” McGee said. “Your talents are needed in this world of ours. Never underestimate the difference you can make by truly being just you.”

Dan Hushion, supervisor of human resources for Kent County Public Schools, thanked the sponsors of this year’s awards: Hertrich of Elkton, which provides a vehicle to the Teacher of the Year; Chesapeake Bank and Trust; the Chester River Packet Co.; the Church Hill Theatre; Evergrain Bread Co.; Java Rock; Modern Stone Age Kitchen; Molly’s Restaurant; A Shear Design; and Sweet Cheeks.

Hushion gave a special thank you to chef John Keller and his Kent County High School culinary arts students, who provided hors d’oeuvres and refreshments for the awards celebration.

In closing, Hushion recognized the family members in attendance for their support.

“Because we are working in an environment that can be intense at times and often be emotional because of how much we care, we bring it home,” Hushion told the family members. “And if it wasn’t for having all of you as our support system, we wouldn’t be able to come back that very next day to continue to do the great work that all our staff do.”