Music and art are in harmony for a special evening Saturday, April 20 in downtown Easton as Philip Dutton plays the Academy Art Museum as he performs original songs along with covers of a few of his favorite recording artists – among them Randy Newman, Tom Waits and the late John Prine. Dutton and his band, the Alligators, are frequent headliners at the Mainstay live music venue in Rock Hall. His daughter, Lauren Harton, recruited him for this fundraiser for the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton where she is a member. Besides the music and art – including an exhibition of 17th-century prints by Albrecht Durer and landscape paintings by Philip Koch, a gifted protege of Edward Hopper, a wide assortment of hors d’oeuvres and wine – white only as red wine spillage could damage the art – are also on the menu, so to speak. Tickets ($50) are available at the door or online at uufeaston.org.
Art Notes: Fundraisers that Feature Fun and Food this Month
What has become a hugely popular fundraiser returns for its eighth annual edition with a goal of raising $100,000 for Talbot Interfaith Shelter with two group homes on Goldsborough Street and other housing with the aim of helping formerly homeless families and adults reach a goal of self-sufficiency.. You can enjoy food options from Blue Heron and Ivy Cafe, drinks, desserts and a highly competitive show – Lip Sync Battle 2024 – where you can cheer for or vote with dollars for your favorite teams, two of whom – the Blues Brothers and Team TIS – have already raised more than $6,000 each. The Lip Sync Battle takes place Saturday, April 27, at the Waterfowl Building, just across South Street from the Academy Art Museum. Tickets to the “battle” are available for $30 at the door or at talbotinterfaithshelter.org.
