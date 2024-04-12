Art Notes: Fundraisers that Feature Fun and Food this Month

Music and art are in harmony for a special evening Saturday, April 20 in downtown Easton as Philip Dutton plays the Academy Art Museum as he performs original songs along with covers of a few of his favorite recording artists – among them Randy Newman, Tom Waits and the late John Prine. Dutton and his band, the Alligators, are frequent headliners at the Mainstay live music venue in Rock Hall. His daughter, Lauren Harton, recruited him for this fundraiser for the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton where she is a member. Besides the music and art – including an exhibition of 17th-century prints by Albrecht Durer and landscape paintings by Philip Koch, a gifted protege of Edward Hopper, a wide assortment of hors d’oeuvres and wine – white only as red wine spillage could damage the art – are also on the menu, so to speak. Tickets ($50) are available at the door or online at uufeaston.org.