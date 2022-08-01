Adkins Mystery Monday: Do You Know What Plant this Flower Bud Belongs to?

Happy Mystery Monday! Sometimes we just need to slow down and take a closer look. Look at this beautifully intricate flower bud! Do you know what plant it belongs to?

Last week, we asked you about swamp rose mallow (Hibiscus moscheutos)! Swamp rose mallow is slow to break dormancy in the spring, but once it does, it can reach 3 to 7 feet high with abundant blooms ranging from white to pink. There are even some red cultivars available! These plants like it wet and swampy and are very attractive to bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies.

