August 30, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Non-Native Woody Forb is Flowering Now?

Happy Mystery Monday! What non-native woody forb is flowering now?

Last week, we asked you about flowering spurge (Euphorbia corollata)! Flowering spurge is a native perennial that readily self seeds in open woodlands, fields, and roadsides. It has delicate white blooms in the summer, creating a nice airy floral accent. Flowering spurge has been known to cause some skin irritation, so it’s best to admire from a distance (or with gloves). The flowers offer nectar to a variety of bees, wasps, and butterflies and the seeds are eaten by birds. Similar to flowering dogwood, flowering spurge has showy bracts rather than petals.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.

