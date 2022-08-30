Adkins Arboretum’s Enchanted Fairyfest is Oct. 1

Bring your wands, wings and fantastical costumes for a day of magic at Adkins Arboretum! Celebrating fancy, fantasy and fun in the forest, Fairyfest returns to the Arboretum on Sat., Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fairyfest revelers can follow a trail of fairy houses along enchanted forest paths, climb aboard a Neverland pirate ship and kick up their fairy feet in a meadow maypole dance. Elven archery, a labyrinth, fortune telling and magic games are all part of the fun, and natural materials will be on hand for a spellbinding take-home craft. Don’t forget your camera for photos with the Fairy Queen!

The beloved event also includes live entertainment by the Allegra Women’s Choir, Ampersand, Mid Shore Dance and the Summati Dance Troupe. Unicorn rides with Snapdragon Stables, delicious offerings from Blue Monkey Tacos and Yo Java Bowl food trucks and cupcakes by Craft Bakery & Cafe will be available for sale.

Leading up to this exciting day, all are invited to build their own fairy dwellings for The Great Fairy House Challenge. Entries will be displayed on the forest paths in the weeks before Fairyfest and will be eligible for awards and prizes in the categories of Golden Fairy, Most Magical, Simply Spellbinding and Enchanted Excellence. An entry form and guidelines are available at adkinsarboretum.org.

Admission to Fairyfest is $10 per person for ages 3 and up and free for children ages 2 and under. Attendance is limited to 400, and advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0. Early registration is highly recommended.

Fairyfest is generously sponsored in part by Garden Treasures and Mason Farms. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org.