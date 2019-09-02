Herb Society to Meet at Pickering Creek on September 15th

The Chesapeake Bay Herb Society will hold its monthly meeting at 1:00 on Sunday, September 15th in the picnic area next to its herb garden at the Pickering Creek Audubon Center in Easton.

The CBHS herb garden was started in 2003 and has been planted and maintained yearly from April to November by dedicated members. There are 14 themed beds, each set off by pavers, with maze-like pea gravel paths. Over 120 herbs are listed on the guide that is available on the entrance pergola.

The Herb Society was founded in 2002 by Lou Russell to share knowledge of herbs with the local Eastern Shore community. Regular meetings are on the 2nd Thursday evening of most months, held at the Parish Hall of Christ Church in Easton. They consist of an herbal potluck dinner, a short business meeting, and a presentation on an herb-related topic by a knowledgeable speaker.

On September 15th, tours of the garden will be given by members of the CBHS horticultural committee. Brunch fare will be provided. Guests are invited; please RSVP to Denis Gasper 410-310-8437. Parking is to the left of the entrance drive, Audubon Lane.