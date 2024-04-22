Agent 86 Reconnaissance Footage: Chestertown by Air

As part of our ongoing series in the Spy, Agent 86 has been collecting reconnaissance footage of great Mid-Shore communities, and he has just submitted his second report. In this case, 86 filed a report on the beloved Chestertown Downrigging festival from last year.
This video is approximately five minutes in length.
