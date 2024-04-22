Letter to Editor: 29th Division Association Supports Preservation of the Chestertown Armory

The 29th Division Association, representing over 2,000 members, has expressed its unwavering support for the Chestertown community’s efforts to prevent the demolition of the historic Chestertown Armory. The association believes the armory is a cherished piece of history that deserves to be preserved for its significance and legacy.

The 29th Infantry Division, also known as the “Blue and Gray Division” with their motto “Twenty-nine, Lets Go!”, is an infantry division of the United States Army based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. This division is currently a formation of the Army National Guard. Exploits of the 29th Infantry Division has been featured numerous times in popular media, particularly for its role on D-Day. The division’s actions on Omaha Beach are featured prominently in the 1962 film The Longest Day, as well as in the 1998 film Saving Private Ryan.

The Chestertown Armory played a pivotal role during World War II as it trained and deployed US Army MEDICOS to treat and evacuate the wounded during fierce frontline actions. These medics from the 29th Infantry Division, 115th Infantry Regiment, Company G, later participated in the great D-Day invasion at Omaha Beach, Normandy. Unarmed and under heavy fire, they risked their lives to provide first aid to the wounded, earning numerous Silver, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart citations for their bravery.

The armory is named after Sgt. John H. Newnam, a native son of Chestertown and WWII hero affectionately known as “Blimp.” His dedication to serving his nation, community, and family is commemorated through the posthumous dedication of the Armory in his name in 1993.

Another decorated local WWII hero from the armory was 1st Sgt. Edward Ringgold Elburn for whom the drill hall was named in his honor during 1993. Sgt. Elburn was pivotal in maintaining the armory and supporting its role as a community social hub during his 30 plus years as company clerk and caretaker.

Despite its historical and cultural importance, the Chestertown Armory has faced challenges, including the proposed demolition by Washington College in 2022. This proposal aims to build a new boutique hotel on the site, potentially providing economic benefits to the community at the expense of a piece of history.

However, the 29th Division Association aligns with a group of community advocates, including local preservation architect Thomas Kocubinski, who believe that progress and preservation can coexist harmoniously. The association urges decision-makers to find a balanced approach that embraces progress without erasing the armory’s rich history by demolition.

The association commends Preservation Magazine for featuring an article that highlights the cultural and historical significance of the Chestertown Armory. This support from Preservation Magazine underscores the importance of safeguarding this historic site for future generations.

For more information about the 29th Division Association’s efforts or to learn more about the Chestertown Armory, please contact:

Thomas Kocubinski, AIA

[email protected]