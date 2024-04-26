Chestertown Flashback: Pop Quiz

Here’s an easy pop quiz: Can you identify the site of this photograph, taken in 1928 or 1929 in Kent County? First to respond gets bragging rights. Don’t worry if your first guess is wrong—you can take a mulligan. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

Visit the Bordley History Center Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm to learn more about Kent County history, find genealogical information, view the current exhibition featuring the architectural and design work Walter T. Pippin, or browse the shop. Historical Society memberships are $25 for individuals, $40 for families, and student memberships are always free.

