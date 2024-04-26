Roger D. Brown Education Center Dedicated at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown

The University of Maryland Chester River Health Foundation (UM CRHF) recently hosted a dedication of the Roger D. Brown Education Center in the Aging & Wellness Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. The event was attended by approximately 60 of Brown’s friends, family members and community members. UM CRHF supports the advancement of patient care programs at the Chestertown hospital, which is part of University Maryland Shore Regional Health and the University of Maryland Medical System.

Brown, who passed away in the fall of 2021, had served his country as a United States Navy officer and during his tenure in the Navy, became an NROTC educator while pursuing his master’s degree in history at the University of Mississippi. After settling in Chestertown, he was devoted to the Kent County community, serving as a member of the Lions, the Optimists, Rotary and the Kent County Historical Society, as well as the UM Chester River Health Foundation.

“With the worst of Covid hopefully behind us, I know the hospital looks forward to once again hosting many community health education programs, support groups, and education sessions for staff in this beautiful room that is complete with state-of-the-art telecommunications capabilities,” said Libby Woolever, Foundation Board chairperson. “Every person joining us today should feel incredibly proud. The complete renovation and equipping of this center were made possible exclusively through contributions from our community. In fact, proceeds from the Foundation’s 2023 golf fundraiser, an event that Roger had looked forward to every year, also benefitted this project.”

Maryann Ruehrmund, the Foundation’s Executive Director and Chief Development Officer, offered a heart-felt tribute to Brown. “Roger played an essential role in the development and governance of the Chester River Health Foundation as a volunteer Board member, serving two terms as president and several as chair of our annual golf fundraiser. It was at a very critical time when we were transforming from a department of the hospital to a separate 501(c)(3) not for profit organization. He also successfully chaired the major gifts division of our 2000 – 2004 capital campaign, ‘Raising the Standard of Excellence,’ which raised $7 million for the renovation and expansion of the hospital. He was an incredible leader for us and an excellent fundraiser as well as a personal coach and mentor to me.”