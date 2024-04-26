The Tidewater Singers Spring Concerts

The Tidewater Singers are pleased to present their Spring concerts on Mother’s Day weekend, Friday, May 10th, and Saturday, May 11th. The performances titled, “On Wings of Song”, will take every listener and performer through melodies and harmonies of the celebratory, the amorous, the pensive, the imaginative, the faithful, and the thankful. Under the direction of Artistic Director, Ellen Wile, and accompaniment by Amy Morgan, a variety of music includes anthems and compositions of prayerful attitudes from composers such as Shawn Kirchner, Mack Wilberg, John Rutter, Bob Chilcott, and Morten Lauridsen.

Locations for the performances are St. Paul’s Church in Oxford on Friday, May 10th at 7:00 p.m. and Trinity Cathedral in Easton on Saturday, May 11th at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $15 at the door, $12.00 in advance, and students are free. Tickets may be purchased at tidewatersingers.org