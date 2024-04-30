Talbot County Commission on Aging to host a Senior Resource Fair

The Talbot County Commission on Aging is thrilled to announce its inaugural Senior Resource Fair, a much-anticipated event to enhance seniors’ lives in our community. Scheduled for May 22, 2024, the fair will take place at the Easton Volunteer Fire Department from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., offering various valuable services and information for seniors and their families. Admission and parking for the event will be free.

“The Senior Resource Fair is something the Talbot County Commission on Aging has wanted to host for a long time,” stated Jennifer Marchi, Chairman of the Commission and owner of Home Instead, a local home care provider. “Getting these resources into the hands of Talbot County seniors helps that part of our population that often doesn’t know where to look or who to talk to, but it also is a core part of our mission, and for those reasons and more, we’re really excited to host this event.”

The fair will feature a variety of essential services and activities, including balance checks, A1C tests, Hepatitis C tests, HIV tests, medication disposal, raffle prizes, and giveaways. Representatives from local vendors and members of the Commission on Aging will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about available services in the area.

“The Senior Resource Fair is one way the Talbot County Commission on Aging is helping seniors in our area,” added Marchi. “Our commission members are all about helping our community and promoting successful aging, and that is exactly what this event aims to achieve.”

In addition to the Senior Resource Fair, the Talbot County Commission on Aging holds monthly meetings at The Talbot Senior Center, Brooklets Place. These meetings focus on addressing all aspects necessary to promote the interests, well-being, and quality of life of seniors in Talbot County. The Commission advises the Talbot County Council on seniors’ issues and advocates for change as needed.

For those interested in participating in the upcoming Senior Resource Fair or becoming involved with the Talbot County Commission on Aging, please visit our website at talbotseniors.org or email commissiononaging@ talbotcountymd.gov. For individuals requiring assistance with transportation to attend the Senior Resource Fair, please get in touch with Delmarva Community Transit at 410-822-4155.

The Talbot County Commission on Aging Mission:

The Talbot County Commission on Aging will advise the Talbot County Council on issues affecting seniors and will advocate for change as needed; The Commission will do all things necessary or proper to promote the interests, well-being, and quality of life for senior citizens in Talbot County. For more information, please visit talbotsenior.org (or talbotcountymd.gov).