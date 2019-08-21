RiverArts Pop-up Exhibit Features Local Black Artists

by

For this year’s Legacy Day, RiverArts held a special pop-up, one-weekend-only, exhibit of local black artists in the RiverArts Education Center on High Street across from the EverGrain Bakery. There was an impressive range of subject matter, styles, and format with photography, oil, pastels, sculpture, and multi-media. Among the featured artists was Sam Shoge who displayed his marvelous birds-eye drone photographs of Chestertown and Kent County. Shoge founded and manages Shore Studios which specializes in aerial photography.

Also, art by Kevin Harris was on exhibit with several of his powerful and evocative depictions of scenes from black history including a child in a cotton field and a hanging empty noose. Harris uses plate glass for his canvas, which gives his work a special luster with a stark realistic look. See more of Harris’s work at his blog here.

There were lovely nature scenes, most with young children, by Evelyn Young. Her work beautifully captures the joys of childhood. Alan Johnson contributed both sculpture and paintings, including a striking portrait of Henry Highland Garnet.

Artist Samuel E. Moore had on display several scenes of local life, focusing on the bays and beaches that are so prominent in Kent County along with boats and green fields. Moore is also known for his dramatic abstracts which you can see on his FaceBook page here. Betty Smith’s work brought personalities to life as in her superb group portrait “Sunday Best.”

This exhibit was an excellent addition to the Legacy Day activities and a fine representation of the breadth and depth of talent in the local black community. Look for these and other local artists throughout the year at RiverArts and the numerous other venues in and around Chestertown.

Photo Gallery from RiverArts Pop-up Exhibit of Local Black Artists

Photography by Jane Jewell and Peter Heck

