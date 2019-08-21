You are here: Home / Archives / RiverArts Pop-up Exhibit Features Local Black Artists

RiverArts Pop-up Exhibit Features Local Black Artists

August 21, 2019 by Leave a Comment
Share

Work by five local black artists was on display in a pop-up gallery at the RiverArts education center over the Legacy Day weekend. — Photo by Peter Heck

For this year’s Legacy Day, RiverArts held a special pop-up, one-weekend-only, exhibit of local black artists in the RiverArts Education Center on High Street across from the EverGrain Bakery.  There was an impressive range of subject matter, styles, and format with photography, oil, pastels, sculpture, and multi-media. Among the featured artists was Sam Shoge who displayed his marvelous birds-eye drone photographs of Chestertown and Kent County. Shoge founded and manages Shore Studios which specializes in aerial photography.

Also, art by Kevin Harris was on exhibit with several of his powerful and evocative depictions of scenes from black history including a child in a cotton field and a hanging empty noose.  Harris uses plate glass for his canvas, which gives his work a special luster with a stark realistic look.  See more of Harris’s work at his blog here.

There were lovely nature scenes, most with young children, by Evelyn Young. Her work beautifully captures the joys of childhood.  Alan Johnson contributed both sculpture and paintings, including a striking portrait of Henry Highland Garnet.

Artist Samuel E. Moore had on display several scenes of local life, focusing on the bays and beaches that are so prominent in Kent County along with boats and green fields.  Moore is also known for his dramatic abstracts which you can see on his FaceBook page here.   Betty Smith’s work brought personalities to life as in her superb group portrait “Sunday Best.”

This exhibit was an excellent addition to the Legacy Day activities and a fine representation of the breadth and depth of talent in the local black community.  Look for these and other local artists throughout the year at RiverArts and the numerous other venues in and around Chestertown.

Photo Gallery from RiverArts Pop-up Exhibit of Local Black Artists 

Photography by Jane Jewell and Peter Heck

Sam Shoge with birds-eye views of Chestertown and Kent County

Artist Evelyn Young with her lovely stylized nature scenes. — Photo by Peter Heck

Artist Kevin Harris captured much of the African-American experience throughout history. — Photo by Peter Heck

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Art by Samuel Moore — Photo by Jane Jewell

“Poised for Flight” by Evelyn Young 

“Lady on the Bench” by Samuel Moore 

 

 

 

 

“””

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“Sunday Best” by Betty Smith 

A boy in a cotton field –  untitled painting by Kevin Harris 

An empty noose – untitled painting by Kevin Harris

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

###

Filed Under: Archives, Arts, Arts Homepage Highlights, Portal Highlights, Top Story
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
We're glad you're enjoying The Chestertown Spy.

Sign up for the the free email blast to see what's new in the Spy. It's delivered right to your inbox at 3PM sharp.

Sign up here.