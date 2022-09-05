Adkins Mystery Monday: Who Did We Find Enjoying the Summer Morning Dew

Happy Mystery Monday! Who did we find enjoying the summer morning dew by Emily’s Play Garden?

Last week, we asked you about lespedeza or silky bush clover (Lespedeza cuneata). Lespedeza is considered invasive because it is non-native and forms dense patches in meadows and forest edges outcompeting native plants. This invasive lespedeza tends to have white blooms with purple centers. There is a native species (Lespedeza virginica) with pink flowers that is helpful in providing cover and food for birds in the winter. Lespedeza is a nitrogen fixing legume (Fabaceae), so it is very effective at growing in nutrient-deficient or disturbed soils.

#adkinsarboretum #lespedeza #mysterymonday #mysteryplant #mysteryfrog #fabaceae #knowyourplantfamilies