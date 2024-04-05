Chestertown Flashback: Walter Pippin is Going to be the Architect for Turner’s Creek School

In honor of today’s opening of the Historical Society’s brand new exhibit featuring the architectural work of Walter Pippin, this photo shows the front elevation drawn by Walter Pippin, of the Turner’s Creek school. In addition to this one, Pippin also built schools in Coleman, Chestertown, Rock Hall, Still Pond, Crumpton, Fairlee, Galena and Kennedyville. This drawing is undated but would be from the early 1900s. The building no longer exists.

The Historical Society is now open for the 2024 season, with hours on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2pm, and Saturdays from 10am – 1pm. Visitors are enxouraged to come see more of the Pippin exhibit on display now, which includes many more photos and drawings related to Pippin’s design, architectural, and building work, including many houses that still stand today.

Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.