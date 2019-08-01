Brewer’s Art and Orchard Point Oyster Teamed Up to Create Tasty Brew

by

The Brewer’s Art of Baltimore, MD, and Orchard Point Oyster Company of Stevensville, MD, have teamed up to produce a light, oyster beer that’s drinkable all year long – “Bugeye: Oyster S’Light”. The beer is brewed using local Orchard Point oyster shells and a new RoastOat™ malt donated by Briess Malt of Wisconsin. A portion of the proceeds will benefit healthy waterways across the Eastern Shore through the work of ShoreRivers. Bugeye drinks like a full, rich stout, but is a gorgeous hazy golden color, with lovely fruit notes and a dense rocky head of lacy white foam. Smooth as silk, brilliant as a golden sunset – it’s like nothing you’ve tasted this summer.

The Brewer’s Art has brewed craft beer in Baltimore since 1996. It has produced many award-winning beers and its brewpub restaurant is consistently ranked as one the city’s best restaurants. Named the Best Beer Bar in America by Esquire Magazine in 2008, the Brewer’s Art supports clean water via partnerships with organizations such as ShoreRivers.

Orchard Point Oyster Company has been raising premium half-shell oysters since 2015. Originating in Rock Hall, it has expanded to operate in Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot county waters. Through its sustainable modern aquaculture practices, it continuously improves water quality via filtration and provides ecological services to the Bay ecosystem. Each adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water per day. Orchard Point’s farming practices are recognized by the EPA and State of Maryland as a Best Management Practice (BMP) in meeting mandatory Bay nutrient reduction goals. The shells are a representation of these efforts and lend the beer essential minerals.

Briess is a global leader in malt and brewing ingredients. Stemming from Czech roots, they currently produce more styles of malt than any other malting company in the world. The malt used in this beer is a brand-new hull-less, lightly roasted oat variety: “Blonde RoastOat™ Malt.” The malt produces a unique beer with a mild sweetness and blonde hue. A velvet mouthfeel and aroma are balanced by calcium and chloride additions from the oyster shells.

ShoreRivers is a local non-profit dedicated to improving water quality on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. With six major shore tributaries under their purview, ShoreRivers works to improve the health of our waterways through science based advocacy, restoration, and education initiatives. It is the organization when it comes to understanding our rivers’ health and implementing projects that have a direct effect on improving it.

We are excited to announce the release of Bugeye. Each Bugeye brewed and consumed, will directly contribute to the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay. Bringing together industry leaders and clean-water advocates can certainly yield delicious results. Please support this effort by asking for a Bugeye, wherever fine beer is served on tap!