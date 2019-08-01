191 Acres of Farmland Conserved in Kent County

by

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) is excited to announce closing on a new conservation easement in Kent County. The easement, completed in conjunction with the U.S. Army and the Maryland Environmental Trust (MET), protects an additional 191.668 acres of agricultural land with scenic value along MD-297 (Worton Road).

The grantors, Ed and Marian Fry, have now protected more than 750 acres of agricultural land via three conservation easements for their family-owned and operated Fair Hill Farm, an innovative dairy operation. When asked about their experience protecting their farm, Marian stated “we are so pleased to work with the Trust and the Conservancy to protect our farm, and delighted that these two organizations are working together to protect land in Kent County”.

This easement is number 296 for ESLC, which is on track to close its 300th by the end of the calendar year.

Ed and Marian’s dedication to preserving and enhancing farmland, as well as to innovative, sustainable farm practices, is a prime example of conservation at work on the Eastern Shore. Eastern Shore Land Conservancy would like to thank the U.S. Army’s Compatible Use Buffer Program, which provided financial support for the completion of this project.