Compass to Host Pet Remembrance Service June 15

As the bonds we share with our beloved pets are unbreakable, so too are the memories we cherish of them. On Saturday, June 15th, at 11:00am, the community is invited to gather at the Millstream Park pavilion in Centreville, MD for a heartfelt Pet Remembrance Service, rain or shine.

Led by Chaplain Robyn, the event aims to provide solace and support to those who have experienced the loss of a cherished pet. Whether it be a loyal dog, a purring cat, or any other beloved companion, this service offers a space for reflection, remembrance, and healing.

Attendees are encouraged to bring photos of their beloved pets to share and celebrate their lives. Through prayers, readings, and moments of quiet contemplation, participants will have the opportunity to cherish the memories of their furry companions and find comfort in the community of fellow pet lovers.

This service is open to all who wish to spend time together in worship, remembering the loss of a pet or pets. Whether you’ve recently said goodbye to a furry friend or if you’re reflecting on the loss of a pet from years past, you’re welcome to join us as we honor the bond we share with our pets.

The Pet Remembrance Service promises to be a touching and meaningful event, offering support and solidarity to all who have experienced the loss of a beloved pet. Together, let us celebrate the lives of our furry companions and find solace in the memories we hold dear.

For more information about the Pet Remembrance Service or to R.S.V.P., please contact Chaplain Robyn Brown at [email protected].