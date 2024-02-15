Chestertown Elks Donate Jackets to Hope Community Alliance for Locals in Need

The Chestertown Elks Club has once again demonstrated their commitment to community welfare by generously donating jackets to Hope Community Alliance (HCA) in Rock Hall. These jackets, donated January 14th, will provide warmth and comfort to locals in need during the cold winter months.

Hope Community Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving and empowering individuals and families in Rock Hall and surrounding areas, expressed gratitude for the donation from the Chestertown Elks. The jackets will be distributed through HCA’s initiatives to assist those facing homelessness, economic hardship, or other challenges.

“We are deeply grateful to the Chestertown Elks for their generous donation of jackets,” said a Mike Riggin, President of Hope Community Alliance. “Their support will make a significant difference in the lives of individuals and families in our community who are in need of warm clothing during this winter season.”

For those interested in contributing to the jacket drive, donations can be made by dropping off jackets at the Hope Community Alliance of Rock Hall on Sundays from 3 to 5 pm or at Riverside Unique at 227 High Street in Chestertown. Additionally, individuals can reach out to Mike at [email protected] or visit the Hope Community Alliance Facebook page for more information on how to get involved or make donations.