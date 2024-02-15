Wade into Summer Camp on the Chesapeake Bay

As area residents and visitors begin seeing the first glimmers of Spring, the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC) has announced plans for Summer Camp 2024. Located near Grasonville on 500+ acres of woods, fields and wetlands, including miles of waterfront, the camp offers a unique blend of education, exploration, and camaraderie, creating an ideal outdoor experience for children entering first through sixth grades in the fall of 2024.

CBEC’s instructors and camp counselors guide campers in interactive sessions that unveil the secrets of the Bay’s ecosystem. From marine life to plant species, campers observe and participate in “hands-on, feet-wet” experiments that make learning an engaging adventure. This unique approach ensures that every child leaves with a new appreciation of their role in preserving our planet.

CBEC’s Summer sessions meet Mondays through Fridays. Visit CBEC’s website for more specific details about each camp session:

Session 1, June 24-28 – “Wetland Investigations” for grades 5 & 6

Session 2, July 8-12 – “Down by the Bay” for grades 1 – 3

Session 3, July 22-26 – “Weird & Wacky Science in Nature” for grades 3 – 5

Session 4, August 5-9 – “Art in Nature” for grades 1 – 3

Session 5, August 12-18 – “Nature Tykes” for grades 4 & 5

Registration for CBEC Summer Camps is now open, with most filling up well in advance. Visit CBEC’s website for Parents and guardians may register their children by visiting the CBEC website, bayrestoration.org or by contacting Ashley Peris at [email protected] or 410-827-6694