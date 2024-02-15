Claire Parker: An Artist Passionate about the Environment

Chestertown, MD – Claire Parker, a local artist passionate about the environment, will have a multimedia exhibit entitled Taming our Environment’s Inequities at the Heron Point Art Gallery in Chestertown, MD.

Taming our Environment’s Inequities will be open to the public from March 3rd to April 28th, 2024, daily from 10 AM to 4 PM. Claire Parker, the artist, will be honored at a reception on March 10th from 1 to 4 PM.

Refreshments will be served and Ms. Parker will speak about her creative process. Taming our Environment’s Inequities will be available for viewing and purchase until April 28, 2024.

Claire Parker attended Queen Anne’s County High School and is currently a second year student at the prestigious Prat Institute in New York City. Ms. Parker’s mural entitled “Healthcare Heroes” was selected as the Queen Anne’s County winner in 2022 and can be viewed at the Shore Medical Facilities. Another of her murals is displayed at the Kent County Fairgrounds. Taming our Environment’s Inequities will be available for public viewing for free at Heron Point.

Claire Parker has produced a significant number of powerful artistic renderings that express her profound beliefs in our environment. She says, “Art inspired me to communicate a sense of unity among people and advocate for issues that affect us as a whole.”

Heron Point of Chestertown is an Acts retirement community affiliate located at 501 East Campus Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620, phone: 410-778-7300.