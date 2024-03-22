Queen Anne’s County Master Gardeners Announce Spring Plant Clinics

The delightful hum of lawnmowers is right around the corner. Soon we’ll be tackling all of those outdoor tasks that have been calling our names during the cold winter months. As we transition into warmer days, our 2024 summer “Ask A Master Gardener Plant Clinics” will be traveling around the county to various events and open houses. This is a great opportunity to have Master Gardeners help with all your questions about gardening, from garden pests, to plant problems, to selecting the perfect native plants, and beneficial insects. Master Gardeners will be on hand to give tips and tricks to make your home garden flourish, help troubleshoot tricky growing situations, and offer encouragement on creating the perfect garden for your space. These events are free and open to the public.

Dates/Topics:

Saturday, May 4, 2024 Topic: “Bay-Wise” Gardening

Place: Greenwood Creek Nursery (201 Bennett Point Road Queenstown, MD 21658)

Time: From 10 am to 2 pm

Saturday, June 1, 2024 Topic: “Pollinators”

Place: A Little Farm & Nursery (100 Davidson Drive Stevensville, MD 21666)

Time: From 9 am to noon

Saturday, June 22, 2024 Topic: National Pollinator Week

Place: Lowe’s Bayshore Nursery (703 Love Point Road Stevensville, MD 21666)

Time: From 9 am to noon

For further information please call or make reasonable accommodations to participate in these events email the University of Maryland Extension Queen Anne’s County, Senior Agent Associate for Horticulture and Master Gardener Coordinator, Rachel J. Rhodes, at 410-758-0166 or [email protected] at least two weeks before the events or see us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/QueenAnnesCountyMasterGardeners

University programs, activities, and facilities are available to all without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, age, national origin, political affiliation, physical or mental disability, religion, protected veteran status, genetic information, personal appearance, or any other legally protected class