Governing By Absence: Governor Moore Lands in Sun Valley

“‘Cause I’m leavin’ on a jet plane

Don’t know when I’ll be back again…”

John Denver (“Leaving on a Jet Plane”)

They call it Billionaires Summer Camp. Tucked away in the rarefied air of Sun Valley, Idaho, the annual gathering of moguls, media titans, and monied elites is a weeklong networking bonanza for the ultra-wealthy. That is where Governor Wes Moore spent last week with his family in tow, while Marylanders opened their electric bills in stunned disbelief, sweating through the heat of July and the heat of a budget crisis his administration refuses to confront.

While Moore rubbed elbows with Jeff Bezos and other billionaires discussing tech investments and personal branding, back in Maryland his government was unraveling. Maryland’s Transportation Secretary, Paul J. Wiedefeld, announced this past week that he will step down from his position effective August 1. This was not a scheduled transition or a quiet retirement. It is the kind of departure that raises red flags about internal dysfunction, looming failures, or sheer exhaustion with the direction, or lack thereof, of state leadership.

For those keeping score, there have now been five Cabinet-level departures under Moore. That is not just turnover. That is instability. It is a clear sign that all is not well inside the walls of the Government House, even if the press releases pretend otherwise. The Moore administration has barely passed the halfway mark of its term, yet its inner circle looks like a game of musical chairs.

In addition, Maryland Labor Secretary Portia Wu warned that the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund may be in danger of insolvency, with federal workers and contractors being laid off amid uncertainty in Washington. This is not some hypothetical crisis. It is a flashing red warning sign that thousands of Maryland businesses could be left with higher unemployment taxes if the economy sours.

And once again, while the alarm bells were ringing, Moore was in Idaho sipping cocktails with financiers.

Meanwhile, state agencies face hiring freezes. School districts are staring down Blueprint mandates they cannot afford. And Maryland families? They are getting battered.

Electric rates, driven higher by Moore’s ill-conceived energy policies and our increased dependence on out-of-state power, have left residents stunned. Some Marylanders have told me their bill had nearly doubled compared to the same time last year. My electric bill was up 25%. But Moore would not know. He was not here.

It is the start of a new fiscal year, and the budget is already fraying. Moore’s idea of fiscal discipline is smoke and mirrors. The Rainy-day fund is draining. The structural deficit continues unabated. What is the administration’s solution? Raise taxes again, push the burden onto counties, and hope the federal government bails us out. This is not a strategy… it is desperation wrapped in press releases and photo ops.

What message does it send when the Governor flees to a luxury retreat while his state teeters on financial instability? It tells us exactly who he is.

Wes Moore is more comfortable with the Davos set than with working families in Dundalk, Salisbury, and Lexington Park. He is fluent in the language of venture capital, not the realities of paycheck-to-paycheck life. His presidential fantasy has taken hold of him while Maryland is left holding the bill.

Moore loves to say, “leave no one behind”, but last week, he left all of Maryland behind. He left us behind for the billionaires, for the backslapping and keynote panels, for the glint of cameras and canapés on white tablecloths.

If you are wondering whether he paid for the trip himself or if donors chipped in, good luck getting a straight answer. Transparency is not exactly a hallmark of the Moore administration.

We have seen enough. Wes Moore promised transformation. Instead, we have gotten vanity, virtue signaling, and vaporware. Maryland deserves better than a Governor who escapes to the mountains every time the temperature rises at home.

The cameras may still be rolling, but the people of Maryland are steadily tuning out the Wes Moore Show.

Clayton A. Mitchell, Sr. is a life-long Eastern Shoreman, an attorney, and former Chairman of the Maryland Department of Labor’s Board of Appeals. He is co-host of the Gonzales/Mitchell Show podcast that discusses politics, business, and cultural issues.