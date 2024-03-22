Health Fair Coming to Delmarva Pride Center

The Talbot County Health Department is hosting a health fair for the LGBTQ+ population in partnership with the Delmarva Pride Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 10am-2pm.

The event, scheduled to take place at the Unitarian Church on Rt. 50 in Easton, will provide health screenings, testing and resources. Services will include: Hepatitis C and HIV testing, blood pressure screening, colon cancer screening, vision and hearing screening, blood glucose testing and more.

Lunch will be provided and participants will receive a $25 gift card for their completion of screening services. Additional services will be offered which includes Narcan training and information on a free smoking cessation program for Talbot County residents through the Health Department.

The Talbot County Health Department is working with Delmarva Pride to offer a variety of healthcare services to the LGBTQ+ community in Talbot County. Due to a lack of cultural competency in the healthcare system and stress brought on by harassment and discrimination, the LGBTQ+ population often experiences hurdles in achieving positive health outcomes. According to Stephanie Latham, coordinator of special programs of the Talbot County Health Department, “We hope that this event will be a starting point to improve health outcomes for this population.” The event comes at the end of the 22nd National LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week.

Participants are encouraged to RSVP for the event by reaching out via email at [email protected]. Walk-ins are welcomed.

For more information, please contact the Talbot County Health Department at (410) 819-5689.