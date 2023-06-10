Figg’s Ordinary’s Evolution

Figg’s Ordinary café will close permanently on July 8th to enable Figg’s Ordinary packaged good business, Ingrid’s Crackers™, to begin production. We have loved serving the Chestertown community through our café operations, appreciate your support and business over the past six years, and look forward to continuing to serve you though Ingrid’s Crackers packaged goods offerings.

As we shared with you a year or so ago, Figg’s Ordinary has partnered with Union Kitchen in Washington, D.C. Union Kitchen is a food incubator and commercial kitchen. Figg’s Ordinary will soon be launching three flavors of Ingrid’s Crackers for commercial distribution for sale at retail facilities. True to our traditions, Ingrid’s Crackers are made using organic nutrient dense ingredients including almond flour, flax meal, dried cranberries, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds. In addition to the original version of the crackers, an extraordinarily popular item at Figg’s Ordinary, we also offer two additional flavors: Cacao and Hazelnut, and Salted Almond (Paleo and Keto). We are excited to be able to bring our nourishing and unique artisan crackers to more customers.

Please watch for our products in retail stores near you soon! Thank you again for your support, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with you as Figg’s Ordinary takes this next, exciting step.