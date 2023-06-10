Letter to Editor: Don’t Compromise on Height Limits in Kent County

The Kent County Commissioners are holding a Public Hearing on Tuesday June 13, 2023, at 10am to address a Text Amendment. It has been requested by the developers of the two 250,000 sq ft warehouse/distribution centers planned for Edge Rd. on the west side of Rte 301 at 291.

They are requesting an increase in the height of the planned warehouses in the 301 corridor from 45ft to 60ft in order to have “state-of-the-art advancements in robotic and vertical storage technology” as in the words of their design firm, LRK in Philadelphia.

Robotics aren’t jobs. Greater vertical storage increases the storage volume by 30%, increasing truck traffic, noise, pollution and stresses infrastructure.

Millington’s Volunteer Fire Department and Planning Commission have submitted letters opposing the Text Amendment.

The Kent County Planning Commission found that the Text Amendment is not in the best interest of the public and gave it an unfavorable recommendation. One member of the Planning Commission commented “they are easy to pass and hard to change”.

The east side of 301 also has zoning to allow warehouses of this size. Others will follow the precedent created by the first, becoming a visual gateway to Kent County that does not serve us well.

The developer has a design concept for the property east of 301 toward Millington that is people and community oriented and well worth considering. Unfortunately, it is not considered his priority.

This is a very important hearing, the outcome of which will affect all of Kent County.

Please attend and voice your concerns. If you are unable to attend, you can call or email your commissioners. You can also call the Commissioners office (410-778-4600 ext 4) on Monday before the hearing to get an access code allowing you to listen and speak from your home phone.

Public Hearing: June 13 at 10am, Commissioners meeting room, 400 High St.

Melinda Bookwalte

Millington