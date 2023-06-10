Mid-Atlantic Symphony Honors Mary Lou and Joseph Peters with the Legacy Award

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) presented the 2023 MSO Legacy Award to Mary Lou and Joseph Peters during their annual Talbot County Legacy Award Dinner which was held at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, Maryland in conjunction with the MSO Jazz Ensemble performance on Thursday, May 11th.

The Legacy Award is a special award that is given annually by the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and support for the advancement of classical music and the arts in the Mid-Atlantic region. This distinguished recognition is bestowed upon those who have left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape, ensuring a lasting legacy for future generations.

Mary Lou and Joseph Peters have consistently exhibited an unwavering commitment to the Mid-Atlantic Symphony and have played a pivotal role in its success and growth. Their tireless efforts in fostering a thriving classical music community have significantly enriched the cultural fabric of the region. Through their generous contributions and passionate advocacy, they have inspired countless individuals to embrace the power and beauty of orchestral music.

The Jazz Septet concert was a celebration of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s dedication to artistic excellence and musical diversity. Led by the talented pianist and composer, Adam Glaser, the concert showcased MSO renowned musicians in a vibrant and dynamic performance that blended classical compositions with jazz. The evening served as a testament to the orchestra’s ability to captivate audiences with its innovative programming and exceptional musicianship.

“We are thrilled to honor Mary Lou and Joseph Peters with the Legacy Award for their invaluable contributions to the arts and their unwavering support of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra,” said Jeffrey Parker, Chairman of the Board of Director of the MSO. “Their passion for music and commitment to fostering a thriving arts community has been truly remarkable. This award is a testament to their lasting impact and their dedication to preserving the beauty of classical music.”

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra extends its heartfelt gratitude to Mary Lou and Joseph Peters for their exemplary service and steadfast commitment to the cultural enrichment of the region. Their legacy will continue to inspire generations of music lovers and serve as a beacon of light for the future of classical music in the Mid-Atlantic.

For more information about the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and its upcoming season, please visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org.

About the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra:

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, under the musical direction of Grammy award-winning Music Director and Conductor, Michael Repper, is a professional orchestra based in the Mid-Atlantic region. Recognized for its artistry and exhilarating performances, the orchestra serves as a cultural beacon, engaging audiences through innovative programming and exceptional musicianship. Comprised of world-class musicians, the MSO presents a diverse repertoire of classical and contemporary works, fostering a deep appreciation for the orchestral arts in the communities it serves.