March 22, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

6 Arts Notes

John Wesley Preservation Society Spring Soul Dance May 11

Saturday, May 11 John Wesley Preservation Society Spring Soul Dance at Oxford Community Center from 7 – 10pm with live band, The Comfort Zone. Get tickets ASAP at johnwesleychurch.org. Tickets cost

$25 and include appetizers, desserts, iced tea and soda. Cash bar. Start the party early with the Oxford Museum’s Memories and Musings: Oxford Voices from the 1960s at St. Paul’s Church from 5 – 6:30 PM

