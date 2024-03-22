John Wesley Preservation Society Spring Soul Dance May 11

Saturday, May 11 John Wesley Preservation Society Spring Soul Dance at Oxford Community Center from 7 – 10pm with live band, The Comfort Zone. Get tickets ASAP at johnwesleychurch.org. Tickets cost

$25 and include appetizers, desserts, iced tea and soda. Cash bar. Start the party early with the Oxford Museum’s Memories and Musings: Oxford Voices from the 1960s at St. Paul’s Church from 5 – 6:30 PM