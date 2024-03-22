Chestertown Earth Day Festival Set for April 20

Celebrate our planet on Saturday, April 20th at the 14th Annual Chestertown Earth Day Festival, 9am to 1pm. This family friendly event, situated on the Park Row side of Fountain Park in Downtown Chestertown features a Community Trash Walk, electric vehicle car display, free recycling of batteries and fluorescent bulbs, free tree seedlings, and educational and information booths promoting stewardship- from solar energy to making your backyard more eco-friendly.

The popular Community Trash/Recycle Walk returns this year. Keep our community beautiful and learn about what you may recycle instead of adding to the landfill. We welcome everyone to participate, families, friends, neighbors. Gloves and bags provided, Free seeds, and limited seedlings to all who take part in the trash/recycle walk.

KidSPOT will provide free eco-friendly children’s crafts.

Interested in backyard composting? We’re here to help.

Contemplating a hybrid or all electric vehicle? There will be a variety of locally owned models on display, including Tesla, Chevy Bolt, Nissan Leaf, Kia EV 6, Ford E-150 Lightning & Fiskar Ocean, plus some electric bicycles.

The event is hosted by the Chestertown Environmental Committee and the Town of Chestertown, Sponsors include Capital Electric Supply, Heron Point, LaMotte Company, Maryland Environmental Service, ShoreRivers, Sunrise Solar and Washington College Center for Environment and Society.

For more information, please call Jon at 410 708 8951 or Andy at 443 480 1987.