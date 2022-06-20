Adkins Mystery Monday: What Plant is Starting to Appear Along the Meadow Edges?

Happy Mystery Monday! What plant is just starting to appear along the meadow edges? Hint: this native plant is often considered a weed, but its ecological benefits are nothing to sneeze at.
Last week, we asked you about the Tree Swallow (Tachycineta bicolor)! Tree Swallows have iridescent blue wings with black tips and a white chest. They are often found around open meadows and wetlands, which host plenty of their favorite food — flying insects! They will line the nest with gently curving feathers to protect the eggs and lay 4-7 pure white eggs in each clutch.
#mysterymonday #adkinsarboretum #treeswallow #mysteryplant #nativeplants
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.