Adkins Mystery Monday: What Flower is Blooming in our Parking Lot Alive! Gardens?

Happy Mystery Monday! What enthusiastic native flower is blooming in our Parking Lot Alive! gardens?
Last week, we asked you about ragweed (Ambrosia artemisiifolia)! There are three species of ragweed recorded for Maryland, though this annual ragweed seems to be the most common in our area. While many may dread the ragweed for its wind dispersed pollen, ragweed is an excellent plant for wildlife. It produces abundant seeds that are high in fat and protein and offers cover for birds like quail and turkeys.
