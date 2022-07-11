Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Herbaceous Perennial is Blooming?

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what native herbaceous perennial is blooming? It thrives in full sun and dry to medium soil and is appropriately named for its downward facing flowers.

Last week, we asked you about blazing star (Liatris spicata). Also known as gayfeather, blazing star offers a spectacular structural element in the garden while attracting plenty of pollinators including bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds! It is often used in rain gardens and perennial borders.

