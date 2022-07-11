Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Herbaceous Perennial is Blooming?

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what native herbaceous perennial is blooming? It thrives in full sun and dry to medium soil and is appropriately named for its downward facing flowers.
Last week, we asked you about blazing star (Liatris spicata). Also known as gayfeather, blazing star offers a spectacular structural element in the garden while attracting plenty of pollinators including bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds! It is often used in rain gardens and perennial borders.
#whatsinbloom #mysterymonday #adkinsarboretum #blazingstar #nativeplants #pollinatorplants
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.