July 11, 2022

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Herbaceous Perennial is Blooming?

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what native herbaceous perennial is blooming? It thrives in full sun and dry to medium soil and is appropriately named for its downward facing flowers.

Photo credit: Kellen McCluskey

Last week, we asked you about blazing star (Liatris spicata). Also known as gayfeather, blazing star offers a spectacular structural element in the garden while attracting plenty of pollinators including bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds! It is often used in rain gardens and perennial borders.
#whatsinbloom #mysterymonday #adkinsarboretum #blazingstar #nativeplants #pollinatorplants

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.

