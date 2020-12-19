Mid-Shore Foods: Out of the Fire Starts Web Market

It’s one thing to say that restaurants are getting creative during this era of COVID, but it’s another to see a great example of this phenomenon. So when the Spy took note of the news that Out of the Fire was going to offer an online market of foods from their kitchen or found locally, it was a welcome sight indeed.

Devoted OTTF fans (of which there are many) throughout the Mid-Shore can now order the famed breads (including pizza dough), deserts, and signature hot sauces and jams. For egg lovers, Out of the Fire is also offering local duck and chicken eggs from Caroline County’s Duck Farm. And while local eggs are a treasure in themselves, the OTTF style even extends to the festival cardons they come in.

For additional information on the Out of the Fire Market, please go here.