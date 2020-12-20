UM SRH Ambulatory Services and UM SMG Announce Holiday Hours

2020 UM Shore Medical GroupPractices December Holiday Hours
Thursday, December 24th
|Location
|Closing at:
|Breast Center
|Noon
|Bridge Clinic
|Noon
|Cardiology
|Noon
|COVID Testing
|Closed (Normal)
|All ENT Locations
|Noon
|Diabetes and Endocrinology
|Noon
|Gastroenterology
|Noon
|Medical Oncology
|Noon
|Medical Specialty/Transplant Clinic
|Noon
|Neurosurgery
|Noon
|Neurology and Sleep Medicine
|Noon
|Palliative Care Outpatient Program
|Noon
|All Pediatric Locations
|Noon
|All Primary Care Locations
|Noon
|All Pulmonary Care Locations
|Noon
|All Urology Locations
|Noon
|All Surgery and Wound Locations
|Noon
|All Women’s Health Locations
|Noon
Friday, December 25th and Saturday, December 26th – All locations closed
Thursday, December 31st
|Location
|Closing at:
|Breast Center
Bridge Clinic
|Noon
Noon
|Cardiology
|Noon
|COVID Testing
|Closed (Normal)
|All ENT Locations
|Noon
|Diabetes and Endocrinology
|Noon
|Gastroenterology
|Noon
|Medical Oncology
|Noon
|Medical Specialty/Transplant Clinic
Neurosurgery
Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Palliative Care Outpatient Program
|Noon
Noon
Noon
Noon
|All Pediatric Locations
All Primary Care Locations
All Pulmonary Care Locations
All Urology Locations
All Surgery and Wound Locations
All Women’s Health Locations
|
Noon
Friday, January 1st and Saturday, January 2nd -All locations closed
Happy Holidays from the staff at UM Shore Medical Group!
2020 UM SRH Outpatient Diagnostics December Holiday Hours
Thursday, December 24th
|Location
|Closing at:
|Breast Center
|Noon
|Centreville Lab Walk-in
|Noon (Normal Hours)
|Cancer Center
|Closed
|Diagnostic Center Denton
|Noon
|Diagnostic Center Easton
|Noon
|Diagnostic Center Queenstown
|Noon
|Sunburst Lab Walk-In
|Noon
|Teal Lab Walk-In
|Noon
|Roundtop Lab Walk-In
|Noon
|All Shore Rehabilitation Centers
|Normal Hours
Friday, December 25th and Saturday, December 26th – All locations closed
Thursday, December 31st
|Location
|Closing at:
|Breast Center
Centreville Lab Walk-in
|Noon
Noon(Normal Hours)
|Cancer Center
|Normal Hours
|Diagnostic Center Denton
|Noon
|Diagnostic Center Easton
|Normal Hours
|Diagnostic Center Queenstown
|Noon
|Sunburst Lab Walk-In
|Noon
|Teal Lab Walk-In
|Noon
|Roundtop Lab Walk-In
All Shore Rehabilitation Centers
|Noon
Normal Hours
Friday, January 1st – All locations closed
Saturday, January 2nd
|Location
|Hours:
|Diagnostic Center Easton
|8am – Noon
Happy Holidays from the staff at UM Shore Regional Health!
