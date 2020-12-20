MENU

December 20, 2020

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Health Health Notes

UM SRH Ambulatory Services and UM SMG Announce Holiday Hours

2020 UM Shore Medical GroupPractices December Holiday Hours

Thursday, December 24th

Location Closing at:
Breast Center Noon
Bridge Clinic Noon
Cardiology Noon
COVID Testing Closed (Normal)
All ENT Locations Noon
Diabetes and Endocrinology Noon
Gastroenterology Noon
Medical Oncology Noon
Medical Specialty/Transplant Clinic Noon
Neurosurgery Noon
Neurology and Sleep Medicine Noon
Palliative Care Outpatient Program Noon
All Pediatric Locations Noon
All Primary Care Locations Noon
All Pulmonary Care Locations Noon
All Urology Locations Noon
All Surgery and Wound Locations Noon
All Women’s Health Locations Noon

Friday, December 25th and Saturday, December 26th – All locations closed

Thursday, December 31st

Location Closing at:
Breast Center

Bridge Clinic

 Noon

Noon
Cardiology Noon
COVID Testing Closed (Normal)
All ENT Locations Noon
Diabetes and Endocrinology Noon
Gastroenterology Noon
Medical Oncology Noon
Medical Specialty/Transplant Clinic
Neurosurgery
Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Palliative Care Outpatient Program		 Noon
Noon
Noon
Noon
All Pediatric Locations
All Primary Care Locations
All Pulmonary Care Locations
All Urology Locations
All Surgery and Wound Locations
All Women’s Health Locations		  

Noon
Noon
Noon
Noon
Noon
Noon

Friday, January 1st and Saturday, January 2nd -All locations closed

Happy Holidays from the staff at UM Shore Medical Group!

 

2020 UM SRH Outpatient Diagnostics December Holiday Hours

Thursday, December 24th

Location Closing at:
Breast Center Noon
Centreville Lab Walk-in Noon (Normal Hours)
Cancer Center Closed
Diagnostic Center Denton Noon
Diagnostic Center Easton Noon
Diagnostic Center Queenstown Noon
Sunburst Lab Walk-In Noon
Teal Lab Walk-In Noon
Roundtop Lab Walk-In Noon
All Shore Rehabilitation Centers Normal Hours

Friday, December 25th and Saturday, December 26th – All locations closed

Thursday, December 31st

Location Closing at:
Breast Center

Centreville Lab Walk-in

 Noon

Noon(Normal Hours)
Cancer Center Normal Hours
Diagnostic Center Denton Noon
Diagnostic Center Easton Normal Hours
Diagnostic Center Queenstown Noon
Sunburst Lab Walk-In Noon
Teal Lab Walk-In Noon
Roundtop Lab Walk-In
All Shore Rehabilitation Centers		 Noon
Normal Hours

Friday, January 1st – All locations closed

Saturday, January 2nd

Location Hours:
Diagnostic Center Easton 8am – Noon

 

Happy Holidays from the staff at UM Shore Regional Health!

