UM SRH Ambulatory Services and UM SMG Announce Holiday Hours

2020 UM Shore Medical GroupPractices December Holiday Hours

Thursday, December 24th

Location Closing at: Breast Center Noon Bridge Clinic Noon Cardiology Noon COVID Testing Closed (Normal) All ENT Locations Noon Diabetes and Endocrinology Noon Gastroenterology Noon Medical Oncology Noon Medical Specialty/Transplant Clinic Noon Neurosurgery Noon Neurology and Sleep Medicine Noon Palliative Care Outpatient Program Noon All Pediatric Locations Noon All Primary Care Locations Noon All Pulmonary Care Locations Noon All Urology Locations Noon All Surgery and Wound Locations Noon All Women’s Health Locations Noon

Friday, December 25th and Saturday, December 26th – All locations closed

Thursday, December 31st

Location Closing at: Breast Center Bridge Clinic Noon Noon Cardiology Noon COVID Testing Closed (Normal) All ENT Locations Noon Diabetes and Endocrinology Noon Gastroenterology Noon Medical Oncology Noon Medical Specialty/Transplant Clinic

Neurosurgery

Neurology and Sleep Medicine

Palliative Care Outpatient Program Noon

Noon

Noon

Noon All Pediatric Locations

All Primary Care Locations

All Pulmonary Care Locations

All Urology Locations

All Surgery and Wound Locations

All Women’s Health Locations Noon

Noon

Noon

Noon

Noon

Noon

Friday, January 1st and Saturday, January 2nd -All locations closed

Happy Holidays from the staff at UM Shore Medical Group!

2020 UM SRH Outpatient Diagnostics December Holiday Hours

Thursday, December 24th

Location Closing at: Breast Center Noon Centreville Lab Walk-in Noon (Normal Hours) Cancer Center Closed Diagnostic Center Denton Noon Diagnostic Center Easton Noon Diagnostic Center Queenstown Noon Sunburst Lab Walk-In Noon Teal Lab Walk-In Noon Roundtop Lab Walk-In Noon All Shore Rehabilitation Centers Normal Hours

Friday, December 25th and Saturday, December 26th – All locations closed

Thursday, December 31st

Location Closing at: Breast Center Centreville Lab Walk-in Noon Noon(Normal Hours) Cancer Center Normal Hours Diagnostic Center Denton Noon Diagnostic Center Easton Normal Hours Diagnostic Center Queenstown Noon Sunburst Lab Walk-In Noon Teal Lab Walk-In Noon Roundtop Lab Walk-In

All Shore Rehabilitation Centers Noon

Normal Hours

Friday, January 1st – All locations closed

Saturday, January 2nd

Location Hours: Diagnostic Center Easton 8am – Noon

Happy Holidays from the staff at UM Shore Regional Health!