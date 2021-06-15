Centreville – A Maryland Makers Event Returns to Downtown Centreville

After a 734-day hiatus due to the pandemic, DrinkMaryland: Centreville – A Maryland Makers Event will make its triumphant return this Saturday, June 19 from noon to 5 p.m. in historic downtown Centreville on Broadway and Lawyers Row and the Queen Anne’s County Courthouse Square. The event is produced by the Town of Centreville and its event partner the Maryland Wineries Association.

DrinkMaryland: Centreville is free and open to the public. Guests 21+ with a valid ID can also purchase a sampling pass to taste or purchase wine, beer and spirits from various craft beverage makers from all across the state. Tasting passes are $20.00 in advance and $25.00 at the door. Visit DrinkMaryland.org.

Now in its fourth year, this popular event showcases Maryland makers, including wineries, breweries and distillers, in addition to artisans, food vendors and performers. Event sponsors at press time include Silver Sponsors ($500): Beres Group @RE/MAX Executive; Queen Anne’s County Library; Rosendale Realty, and Shore United Bank, and Bronze Sponsor ($250): Rural Maryland Council.

Featured performers this year will be:

J. Coursey Willis & The Stone Authors, performing 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Native son J. Coursey Willis has always had a strong connection with his Eastern Shore roots and is sensitive to the quickly changing landscape of his beloved home, Kent Island. Last year Willis recorded a collection of singles called the Isolation Diaries. His first release, “Ink in the Well,” was an immediate success, calling on the emotions produced by the quarantine. The live acoustic music video filmed in a local cemetery garnered over 600,000 views in three weeks. Visit jcourseywillis.com.

The Justin Taylor Band, performing 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Upon graduation from high school, Justin was invited to become a member of the Sam Grow Band. Touring with this professional group, based in Nashville, gave Justin the experience he would need to hone his skills as a musician and learn about the rigors and rewards of a professional touring musician. After a two-year stint, he embarked on a solo career. As an emerging singer-songwriter Justin Taylor released his first EP as a solo artist in early 2020. The band features PRS Guitars Pulse Artist Curtis Lewis. Visit justintaylorband.com.

The event will be emceed by Laurie Forster, The Wine Coach, a certified sommelier, author of The Sipping Point: A Crash Course in Wine and a sought-after wine expert who blends wine education with humor to create events that are 100% fun. Forster will get the audience involved with a tasting presentation starting at 3:30 p.m. Visit thewinecoach.com.

At press time, participating wineries include: Cove Point Winery, Olney Winery, and The Urban Winery. Participating breweries are Bull & Goat Brewery, The Buzz Meadery, Oliver Brewing Co., Maryland Beer Company and Ten Eyck Brewing Co. Participating distilleries are Baltimore Spirits Co., Blackwater Distilling, Gray Wolf Spirits, LYON RUM, McClintock Distilling, Old Courthouse Distilling, Old Line Spirits, and Twin Valley Distillers.

Participating artisans include: Alloyed Earth Jewelry/Regen Linn, handcrafted custom made sterling silver and gemstone jewelry; Caulfield Provision Company, gourmet sauces and dips; Chesapeake Shoppe, handcrafted jewelry and other crafted goods; Fresca Frankie Recycled Accessories/ Lisa Ford, unique line of hand made accessories fashioned from common recyclable material; Heavenly Delights, delicious mini pound cake; Pope’s Leather LLC/Pope and Cindy Travers; and Resouled -Nautical charts on vintage windows and doors. This year’s food vendors are: BBQ Bueno/Smoke, Rattle & Roll, Jimmy’s Fat Rolls, Shore God Eats, and Team Autism.

Convenient shuttle transportation and multiple event parking lots are available. Festivalgoers can park at Queen Anne’s County High School, 125 Ruthsburg Rd., and use the free shuttle to the event or park at event parking lots throughout town. All lots are clearly marked.

In 2016 more than 20 Centreville Main Street volunteers developed an idea for a signature event with a working title of Maryland-Made. The intent of the event was to shine a light on Maryland’s makers such as artisans, authors and musicians as well as well as wineries, breweries and distillers. In 2017, that vision became a reality when the Town of Centreville joined forces with the Maryland Wineries Association to present Centreville’s first DrinkMaryland event.

For complete event information or to purchase a tasting pass, visit DrinkMaryland.org or contact Carol D’Agostino at (410) 758-1180, ext. 17 or mainstreet@townofcentreville.org.