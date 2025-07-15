Joe Holt, Sharon Sable, Shawn Qaissaunee – The Greatest Songwriters of the 20th Century

On Friday, August 1 Joe Holt, the Mainstay’s resident impresario and piano accompanist welcomes vocalist Sharon Sable and guitarist E. Shawn Qaissaunee for a concert evening of The Great Songwriters of The Twentieth Century. Selections from their playlist will include familiar favorites from Gershwin and Hoagy Carmichael, to Carole King and Bob Dylan, The Beatles and Stevie Wonder. This “First Friday” show will have something for everyone.

Sharon Sable, based in Wilmington DE, performs regularly with the region’s finest jazz musicians. Her repertoire includes both popular and lesser-known gems of the Great American Songbook and other timeless music from the 20th century. Her newest album, recorded with pianist Joe Holt (“Once Upon a Summertime, the Music of Blossom Dearie”) has been called “mesmerizing” and “exquisite” by regional music critics, and has received generous airplay on local and national jazz radio programs.

E. Shawn Qaissaunee has been in demand as a multi-instrumentalist and composer/arranger in the Delmarva area for over thirty years. Sought out for his talents on guitar, bass, piano, percussion and the rubab and dutar (two instruments from his native Afghanistan), Shawn is known for his musical virtuosity, sensitivity, lyricism and spirited creative energy in the jazz tradition.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.