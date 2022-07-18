Adkins Mystery Monday: What Plant is Growing Around our Wetland?

Happy Mystery Monday! It may look like silly string, but it’s actually a plant growing around our wetland. Do you know what it is?

Last week, we highlighted the nodding onion (Allium cernuum). Nodding onion is beautiful in mass plantings, offering delicate blooms bowing in the summer breeze. Nodding onion flowers range from white to pastel pink and are very attractive to hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies. This native perennial is a host plant for the hairstreak butterfly and can grow in stressful environments, like full sun, dry, and sandy soils.

#adkinsarboretum #mysterymonday #mysteryplant #pollinatorplant #noddingonion