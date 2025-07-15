Qlarant Foundation Launches Strategic Partnership with Catchafire to Support Nonprofit Growth

The Qlarant Foundation is announcing a new partnership with Catchafire that will extend access to transformative capacity-building resources for selected nonprofit organizations. Through Qlarant Foundation, invited organizations will receive one year of complimentary access to Catchafire’s acclaimed platform designed to strengthen operational effectiveness and long-term sustainability for nonprofits.

This initiative expands Qlarant Foundation’s commitment to supporting organizations that serve vulnerable and underserved populations. By connecting nonprofit leaders with Catchafire’s online network of over 100,000 experienced professionals, the Foundation is offering access to capacity building support in areas such as marketing, fundraising, technology, HR, finance and more. Since 2009, Catchafire’s unique model has contributed over one million hours of pro bono work to nonprofit organizations, valued at over $200 million. Qlarant Foundation is proud to offer the selected nonprofits an entire year of access to resources they might otherwise never have.

“We are absolutely thrilled to launch this partnership with Catchafire,” said Amanda Neal, Executive Director of the Qlarant Foundation. “So many nonprofit organizations are doing incredible work in their communities but lack the infrastructure or resources to fully thrive. By teaming with Catchafire, we are investing in the long-term impact and resilience of these terrific organizations.”

This new partnership marks a major milestone in the Qlarant Foundation’s strategy to go beyond traditional grantmaking and invest in the long-term success and sustainability of community-based organizations.

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation.

The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $7 million in grants to charities around the country. Qlarant has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, MD, Qlarant has offices throughout the country and employs over 600 people. Qlarant is a five-time winner of the Best Places to Work award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact [email protected]

About Catchafire

Catchafire, a certified B Corporation, is the leader in volunteering and social impact software, sitting at the intersection of employee experience, grantmaking, and corporate philanthropy. Catchafire partners with hundreds of foundations and companies facilitating connections between 13,000 nonprofits and over 300,000 volunteers. After more than a decade of expertise, Catchafire has created over $200 million dollars in value, with over 1 million volunteer hours donated in service of supporting communities.